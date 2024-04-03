Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $143,753.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0035401 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,942.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

