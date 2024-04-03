Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Jet2 Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

