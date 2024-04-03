John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.09

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 18964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.