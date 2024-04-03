John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

JHSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 27,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

