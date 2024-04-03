JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. 1,347,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,628,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.