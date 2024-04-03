JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. 1,347,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,628,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

