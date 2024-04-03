Kate Gulliver Sells 3,696 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,696 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $233,180.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,024.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

