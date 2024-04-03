KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 82,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 115,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get KDA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at KDA Group

In related news, Director Marc Lemieux purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00. In other KDA Group news, Director Isabelle Bégin bought 101,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Marc Lemieux bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$37,840.00. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.