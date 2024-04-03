Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.20 and last traded at C$35.16, with a volume of 187535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

Keyera Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.72. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9086433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

