Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.17 and last traded at $103.17. 76,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 111,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.99 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

