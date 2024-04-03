Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.17 and last traded at $103.17. Approximately 76,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 111,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.99 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

