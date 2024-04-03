Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.15. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $661.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.