Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.15. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lavoro
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
