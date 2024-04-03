Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 607,650 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

