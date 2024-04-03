LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97.
