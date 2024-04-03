Manifold Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $31.46 or 0.00047825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $350,890.96 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

