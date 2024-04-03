Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.41. 17,429,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,739,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.