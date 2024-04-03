Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Up 2.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.32 and last traded at $215.90. 1,000,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,868,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

