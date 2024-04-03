Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,379 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GameStop Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 4,321,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,076. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GME

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.