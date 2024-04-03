Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.

