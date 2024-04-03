Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $46.79 million and $1.59 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.