MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lowered by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. 2,003,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,207. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.