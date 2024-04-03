MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $23.90. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $590.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

