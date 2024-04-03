Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,636 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

