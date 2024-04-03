Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,040. The firm has a market cap of $737.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $351.27 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

