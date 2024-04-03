Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 6.23% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $82,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,101. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

