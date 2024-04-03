MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 17,160 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

  On Thursday, February 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,328. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

