Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 0.3%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 17,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

