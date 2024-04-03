MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

MTR Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

