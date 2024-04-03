New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,550,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 5,596,028 shares.The stock last traded at $1.81 and had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

