Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.23 and last traded at C$49.48. 237,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 236,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.89.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3907285 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

