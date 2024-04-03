NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 16.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 75,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

