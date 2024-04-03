NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 22,007,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,799,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.