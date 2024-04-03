NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 22,007,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,799,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.