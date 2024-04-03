Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 3.2%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.