Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 11600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nova Leap Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0135411 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

