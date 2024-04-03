Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.