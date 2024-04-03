Oasys Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.54 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $164.54 million and $1.73 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08241541 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,253,765.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

