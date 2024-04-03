Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,111,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,011,825 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 142.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $6,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.