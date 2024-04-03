Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.02

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 475269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

