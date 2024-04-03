OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 479,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.71. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

