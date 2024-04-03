Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.66

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 121087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.