Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

