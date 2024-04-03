PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PCM Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 33,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

