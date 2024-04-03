Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 126,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 60,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

