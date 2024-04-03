Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

QQQ traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,054,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.