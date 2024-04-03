PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

