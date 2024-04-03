PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
PHK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.