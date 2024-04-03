PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFL remained flat at $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

