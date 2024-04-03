PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFL remained flat at $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
