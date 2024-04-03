Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.