ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 291.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

BATS TDV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,808 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

