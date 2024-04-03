QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 1%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 1,355,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,919,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,363 shares of company stock worth $2,891,608. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

