Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 150%

Shares of Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) were up 150% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Refined Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

