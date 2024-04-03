Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Resverlogix Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.78.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
